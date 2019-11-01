The Story Behind Law & Order: SVU's Emotional Death

Law & Order: SVU brought back Benson's troublesome brother only to take him away again…for a final time.

In "Murdered at a Bad Address," Simon (Michael Weston) returned to Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) life for the first time since season 13. He said he was clean and wanted to reconnect. After all, they're each other's' only living relative. Benson, understandably, was hesitant. But she agreed to meet him for lunch, and to bring Noah (Ryan Buggle) along. However, Simon never showed up for lunch. Benson called Simon and said he blew his chance…and then got a call that he accidentally overdosed.

Benson received the overdose news from her trusted friend, Melinda Warner (Tamara Tunie).

See it below.