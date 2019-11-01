Heidi Klum’s 2019 Halloween Party: See Every Costume From the Star-Studded Bash

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 6:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Back and better than ever! 

While Heidi Klum has been a supermodel for decades, gracing runways and fashion shows around the globe, she's also the host of one of the hottest parties in Hollywood. Every Oct. 31, celebs are treated to a night of fun and mystique at the supermodel's annual Halloween bash. This year is no different. 

In usual Heidi style, she pulled out all the stops and spared no expense when it came to her party. The 46-year-old dressed as an unrecognizable, bloody alien, who seemed to have abducted astronaut Tom Kaulitz during his mission in space. Not that her husband is complaining! 

Of course, Heidi is known for her jaw dropping looks. This year she already unveiled one of her many costumes, a dazzling firework look which would make Katy Perry proud. Who could forget her showstopping 2017 costume when she dressed as Princess Fiona from Shrek

Watch

Heidi Klum's Halloween Transformation is a Thriller

If you're going to throw a party, you've got to show everyone how it's done. This year, celebs—including Mariah CareyMalumaJonathan Van Ness and more—showed up in full-force rocking everything from classic costumes to unique and one of a kind ensembles for the big event, sponsored by Amazon Prime Video and Svedka Vodka.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of this year's incredible costumes.

Heidi Klum, Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

We'll be having nightmares thanks to the Queen of Halloween's gory, out-of-this-world getup.

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Tom Kaulitz & Heidi Klum

Seems like her husband's space mission did not pan out as planned.

David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris

The duo are totally two-of-a-kind as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Article continues below

Jonathan Van Ness, Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Jonathan Van Ness

Is Cats still casting? Asking for a friend...

Antoni Porowski, Kevin Harrington, Heidi Klums 20th Annual Halloween Party

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington

Be kind, rewind! The Queer Eye star and Harrington are bringing Blockbuster back from the dead. 

Mariah Carey, Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Mariah Carey

She may be the Christmas Queen, but the singer knows how to rock out for Halloween too.  

 

Article continues below

Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse, Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse

The Suite Life of...Princess Mononoke! The couple arrive as anime characters Ashitaka and San.

Maluma, Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Maluma

The superstar makes a (spooky) scene on the carpet.

Georgia Fowler, Heidi Klums 20th Annual Halloween Party

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Georgia Fowler

Who needs breakfast at Tiffany's when you can take the coffee and pastry to go?

Article continues below

Hunter McGrady, Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Hunter McGrady

Allow the Sports Illustrated star to take you under the sea.

Questlove, Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Questlove

The musician puts his on spin on American Gothic.

Taylor Hill, Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Taylor Hill

Gamora, is that you? The model assembles her best Avengers costume. 

Article continues below

Martha Hunt, Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Martha Hunt

The supermodel channels Milla Jovovich's Leeloo from 1997's The Fifth Element.

Maya Stepper, Mikkel Gregers, Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Maya Stepper & Mikkel Gregers

Look familiar? This duo are clearly inspired by Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton.

Elsa Hosk, Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Elsa Hosk

She slays as Natalie Portman's stripper from 2004's Closer.

Article continues below

We can't wait to see how she tops herself next year! 

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Amazon Sweater Dress

This $25 Sweater Dress Has 900+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

Normani, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Savage x Fenty

Normani Gives Us Halloween ''Motivation'' After Recreating an Iconic Naomi Campbell Look

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's Collection of Juicy Couture Tracksuits Is Even More Impressive Than You Thought

E-Comm: Savannah Chrisley x Rampage

5 Must-Have Items From Savannah Chrisley's Rampage Collection

E-Comm: National Kitten Day, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran Katy Perry

Happy National Cat Day: Trendy Fashion That's Purrfect for Cat Lovers

2019 Casamigos Halloween Party, Lisa Rinna, Versace, Jennifer Lopez, 2000 Grammys

Celebs Are Getting Into the Halloween Spirit By Dressing Up as Their Famous Friends

Selena Gomez

See Selena Gomez's 4 Stylish Outfit Changes—and the Day Is Still Young

TAGS/ Heidi Klum , Halloween , , Fashion , Celebrities , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.