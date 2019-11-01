Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Make Halloween NSFW With Steamy Makeout Session

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson celebrated Halloween with a rockin' couple's costume.

The 22-year-old Australian artist dressed up like Billy Idol and the 26-year-old singer wore a Perri Lister ensemble. The pair posted pictures of their spooktacular looks via Instagram on Thursday. From documenting the getting ready process to capturing the final transformation, the dynamic duo made sure to photograph it all. They also packed on the PDA in many of the pictures. For instance, Cyrus posted a video of the couple making out and shared a shot of them kissing in the bathroom. Simpson also posted a picture of himself posing shirtless and holding his leading lady close during the "after party."

"BILLY F--KIN IDOL LOVES PERRI F--KIN LISTER," Cyrus wrote alongside one of the images.

Overall, it seemed like the two had a great time. They even posted footage of themselves rocking out to Idol's hit "White Wedding."