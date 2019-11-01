Brad Goreski Slays In Versace Dress For Jennifer Lopez-Inspired Halloween Costume

by emily belfiore | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 4:21 AM
It was the dress that started Google Images...
For Halloween this year, Brad Goreski channeled Jennifer Lopez by breaking out that infamous, Versace jungle dress, which J.Lo first made famous at the 2000 Grammys. (At the time, the superstar singer turned heads on the red carpet with then-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs.) And just like way back when, Brad caused quite the stir in the risqué low-cut, high-slit ensemble.
The stylist shared his take on the famous number on Instagram, calling himself "Jennifer Lopeski." He made sure to recreate her look to a tee by opting for the "Booty" singer's same half-up half-down ponytail, bronzed glam and silver accessories. And, of course, embracing his inner J.Lo, he struck a fierce pose for the camera.
The Born to Be Brad author's costume was met with praise in the comments section. Jenna Dewan wrote, "Oh my dear God," while Simon Huck said, "Here for this!!!!" But it was his husband Gary Janetti that had the best response: "This looks more like A-Rod."
Brad wasn't the only celeb to whip the Versace gown out of the closet this year. His pal Lisa Rinna also put her own twist on it. Her look, however, more closely mirrored the dress that Jennifer wore to close the Versace SS2020 show earlier year.
"Jenny from the block," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of herself dancing to the hit 2002 song.
Jennifer loved Lisa's costume so much that she gave it her seal of approval on the ‘Gram. The "On The Floor" singer put together a video of all her fans that dressed up as her for Halloween and included Lisa's sassy Instagram post. "This is amazing!!!!" Jennifer captioned the video. "Happy Halloween! Sending you all lots of love on this Halloween!! Have fun and be safe!!"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?