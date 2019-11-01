All the Stars You Completely Forgot Were in the Terminator Movies

It's been a long and winding road for the Terminator franchise, which picks up Friday where it ostensibly left off in 1991, when Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 sacrificed itself to destroy the chip in its head that, while fueling an at least temporarily successful rescue mission, could potentially be used to help annihilate humanity one day.

Similar to how 2018's Halloween asked you to forget that there had been nine sequels/reboots/updates in the interim since the original in 1978, so Terminator: Dark Fate follows the action directly from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, never mind the three movies made in the meantime, two of them featuring Ah-nuld.

Which, for devoted fans of the James Cameron-directed 1984 and 1991 movies starring Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, shouldn't be a problem.