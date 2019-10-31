Check Out the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2019

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 7:34 PM
Now this is how you do Halloween!
The 31st of October is finally upon us, and your favorite celebrities' costume game is seriously on point. From Ariana Grande's bone-chilling take on The Twilight Zone, to Kim Kardashian's Elle Woods-inspired extravaganza and Ciara's commitment to bringing fans the ultimate Beyoncétribute ensemble, there's been no shortage of must-see moments.
And whether you're ready to show some skin à la Kylie Jenner's Little Mermaid costume or simply prefer Jennifer Garner's "funny over sexy" mantra and want to trick-or-treat as a human mailbox, the stars have aligned for some pretty amazing costume inspo.
So what are you waiting for? We've rounded up hundreds of snapshots of stars celebrating Halloween in our gallery below:
Happy Halloween!
