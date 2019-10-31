Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig Split After 9 Years of Marriage

That's a wrap!

Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig are calling it quits after nine years of marriage the star confirmed on his Instagram. After reports have swirled about the reasons for their split, Ian decided to release his own sentiments about the end of his marriage in his own words.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up," he shared on his page. "With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids."

Ian's choosing to focus on the well-being of his little girls. "It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational," he continued. "Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents. We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls."