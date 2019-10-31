Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence's Facialist Reveals Their Secret to Flawless Skin

Jennifer Anistonand Jennifer Lawrencemay seem to have unattainable beauty, but the truth is that anyone can achieve their flawless looks.

Their facialist, Georgia Louise, tells E! News that the key to getting angel soft, clear skin is by creating a "customized treatment" that focuses on any areas of concern a person might have. Whether it be dry, dull or oily skin, Georgia says that her non-invasive facials work wonders for creating that "glow" everyone wants.

That being said, Georgia is totally aware that not everyone can travel to her New York City and Los Angeles ateliers, the latter which is located inside The Albright West Hollywood Club. That's why she's created the Hollywood EGF Micro-Needling + Ion Infusion Kit. The "anti-aging, at-home facial" system is a two-step skin regimen that uses micro-needling and ion infusion technology, in addition to a new, specially formulated serum.

To find out more about the kit and Georgia's methods, check out our exclusive interview with her below!