Accessorize Your Eyes With Dove Cameron x Privé Revaux's New Glasses Collection

by Cassie Esparza & Jake Thompson | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 5:00 AM

Dove Cameron x Priv&amp;eacute; Revaux

"I love sunglasses, like authentically, I have so many pairs. It's my favorite way to complete an outfit," Dove Cameron shared with us when we sat down to discuss her new fashion-forward capsule collection in collaboration with fan favorite and celebrity eyewear brand Privé Revaux.

If you've been looking to switch up your usual shades and trade out your old sunnies for some new eyewear that match your mood, look no further! The Dove x Privé Revaux collection which launches today has four styles inspired by some of Dove's favorite trends that will make every #OOTD pop.

With Dove Cameron's four new eyewear styles—Cameron, Celeste, Modern and Veronica—they'll become your go-to accessory to dress up and stand out in any outfit. The best part? They have personalized inspirational messages from Dove on the inside of the frames. In her own words, Dove says " I am so excited for my new collection with Privé Revaux! These four frames reflect my own personal style and truly shows the versatility when it comes to eyewear fashion."

Here are the four cool vintage-inspired styles below.

The Celeste by Dove Cameron

Dove's upbeat personality and sense of adventure are on full display in this sleek new style named after her born middle name. The cat-eye shape comes to life with a flat metal accent that gives dimension and contour to the top of the frame. Also available in black and rose tortoise shell.

Dove Cameron x Priv&eacute; Revaux
$40
$30 Privé Revaux
The Cameron by Dove Cameron

Command attention with these iconic and retro teashade frames rightfully named after the singer. The Cameron meets at the crossroads of bold and modern detailing in this contemporary twist on a classic round style. Also available in rose gold and caviar black.

Dove Cameron x Priv&eacute; Revaux
$40
$30 Privé Revaux
The Modern by Dove Cameron

These blue-light-blocking glasses in a classic cat-eye shape combine metal detailing with a hint of transparent pastel color and sophistication. Also available in crystal clear and dusty rose.

Dove Cameron x Priv&eacute; Revaux
$40
$30 Privé Revaux
The Veronica by Dove Cameron

Be easy on the eyes with these clear, blue-light-blocking lenses framed by a transparent leopard print top frame and bottom metal rim. Also available in pastel pink and crystal clear.

Dove Cameron x Priv&eacute; Revaux
$40
$30 Privé Revaux

Shop the entire Dove Cameron x Privé Revaux collection at priverevaux.com

