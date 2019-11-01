Why Zooey Deschanel's Romance With Jonathan Scott Actually Makes A Lot of Sense

Asked to describe his perfect woman Jonathan Scott could absolutely see her.

Maybe not her physical appearance, as he insisted he didn't have a "type", but he could definitely envision the personality traits that would make up the woman who could be his forever person. They'd be confident enough to work a room at a party ("The person who sits in the corner would never work for me," he told People this summer), and active enough to join him on hiking and scuba diving adventures ("I just love getting out and doing things,") and they'd have that je ne sais quoi that draws others in.

"I've dated a lot in my life, and I've dated every kind of person you can imagine," he explained to the mag. "I just want to be around people who bring energy and when you walk away you feel good about yourself and good about them. That's it."

And he was ready to find that person as soon as possible, please and thank you. "Where are all the sexy, cool, courageous women?" he asked. "Show yourself. Come on!"