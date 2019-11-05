Look Back at All the Celebs on the Red Carpet at Last Year's People's Choice Awards

We are just days away from the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards!

That's right all of your favorite stars will be celebrating the best in movies, television, music and pop culture this weekend. But before the big show gets underway on Sunday, we are taking a look back at the biggest celebrity arrivals from last year's ceremony.

From Kim Kardashian flaunting her curves in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown to Chrissy Teigen rocking the red carpet in a Zuhair Murad mini dress, we still can't get over how amazing all the stars looked at last year's show.

Who can forget when the Bella Twins made heads turn in their coordinating outfits? Nikki Bella wore a bright red Dundas dress while her sister Brie Bella selected black and white Self Portrait jumpsuit for their PCAs arrival.

We know that the stars will once again be bringing their fashion A-game to this year's People's Choice Awards. We can hardly wait to all the A-listers who stun on the red carpet!