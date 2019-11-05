Look Back at All the Celebs on the Red Carpet at Last Year's People's Choice Awards

by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 5:00 AM
We are just days away from the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards!
That's right all of your favorite stars will be celebrating the best in movies, television, music and pop culture this weekend. But before the big show gets underway on Sunday, we are taking a look back at the biggest celebrity arrivals from last year's ceremony.
From Kim Kardashian flaunting her curves in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown to Chrissy Teigen rocking the red carpet in a Zuhair Murad mini dress, we still can't get over how amazing all the stars looked at last year's show.
Who can forget when the Bella Twins made heads turn in their coordinating outfits? Nikki Bella wore a bright red Dundas dress while her sister Brie Bella selected black and white Self Portrait jumpsuit for their PCAs arrival.
We know that the stars will once again be bringing their fashion A-game to this year's People's Choice Awards. We can hardly wait to all the A-listers who stun on the red carpet!
Be sure to check all the best fashion moments from last year's show below and get ready for more incredible red carpet style when the People's Choice Awards airs live on E! this Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
In Dundas
Article continues below
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
In Zuhair Murad dressand Le Vian diamond rings
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
In Jean Paul Gaultier from What Goes Around Comes Around
Article continues below
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
In Self Portrait
Article continues below
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstoc
In Rhea Costa
Article continues below
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
In Toni Maticevski
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Article continues below
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Article continues below
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Article continues below
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
In Christian Siriano
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Tanya in Dion Lee and tan by Cheeky Tans
Article continues below
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Article continues below
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
In Halston
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Article continues below
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
In Brock Collection dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Carolina Santo Domingo bag and Messika jewelry
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
In Esteban Cortazar
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
In Chalayan
Article continues below
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
In Versace
Article continues below
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
In Etro dress and Tory Burch shoes
Article continues below
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
In Tom Ford suit and H. Stern jewelry
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Article continues below
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Article continues below
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
In Meshki
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
In Jay Godfrey
Article continues below
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?