Pink Shines a Light on the Struggles of Touring as a Mom

Pinknever said touring is "f$!kin' perfect."

Next month, the three-time Grammy winner performers her final show on the Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which she first began in March 2018. While it has been largely successful as one of the top grossing tours of 2018 and 2019, it's had its downsides, particularly for the star as a mom of two.

"There have been many times when I have been sitting in the corner of arena bathrooms crying and saying to myself, 'There's a reason why women don't do this, there's a reason why moms don't do this,' because it's f&@king impossible at times," Pink candidly shared with Billboard. "The last couple of months, Willow was over it. She wants to be home and do BMX and swim team and gymnastics and all the s&$t that an 8-year-old wants to do. So she was asking to go home, and that's when I knew: From here on out, it changes."

While she's not slated to hit the road for nearly two years again any time soon, the beloved performer credits touring for the longevity she's had in the music industry.