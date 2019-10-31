EXCLUSIVE!

Jenelle Evans' Teen Mom Co-Stars React to Her Split From David Eason

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 1:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Briana DeJesus, Jenelle Evans

Instagram

This Halloween will go down in history for being the day that Jenelle Evansleft David Eason.

In the past year, David's been accused of countless acts that would leave any mother questioning the future of her marriage. His alleged killing of their French bulldog even resulted in MTV's decision to no longer include their family in filming for Teen Mom. Nonetheless, Jenelle stayed by his side as they endured investigations from child protective services and the police, nearly resulting in loss of custody of their children. 

So to say fans of Teen Mom are in shock after this morning's announcement of a breakup would be an understatement. But, in addition to shock, there seems to be a sense of relief.

In an exclusive statement to E! News Briana DeJesus says, "I am proud of her." Moreover, Briana says she's sure that Jenelle will "be back" on the Teen Mom series now that David is out of the picture. 

Watch

Teen Mom OG Stars Give Updates on Their Men

Likewise, Kailyn Lowry is happy that Jenelle made this major life decision. "I wish her the best," she shares.

However, she doesn't know if there's room for Jenelle on the Teen Mom cast anymore. The way she sees it, there are already six moms on the show and she thinks it "would make it hard to tell everyone's stories with the limited amount of time we each get."

Regardless of what Briana or Kailyn think, it seems that Jenelle isn't concerned about the Teen Mom franchise at the moment. In her statement, she said that she's focused on "what is best for me, and for my kids."

"I've lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn't been pretty. But its been my life. Like anyone else I want what's best for my kids and I want to be happy," she explains. "With time away from Teen Mom I've started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I'm starting that now."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ian Ziering, Erin Ludwig

Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig Split After 9 Years of Marriage

Hannah Brown/Peter Weber, Bachelorette

Allow Bachelor Star Peter Weber to Trick or Treat You For Halloween

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Baby Archie's Nickname

Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence's Facialist Reveals Their Secret to Flawless Skin

Jenelle Evans, David Eason

Jenelle Evans Split From David Eason Out of Fear for Her and the Kids' ''Safety''

YG and Kehlani

Kehlani’s Boyfriend YG Speaks Out After He’s Caught Kissing Another Woman

Kylie Jenner, Halloween 2019

See Every Kardashian-Jenner Costume From Halloween 2019

TAGS/ Jenelle Evans , Breakups , , Reality , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.