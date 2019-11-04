Ronda Rousey, Nattie Neidhart & Sonya Deville Go Head-to-Head in Most Cutthroat Round of Pool You've Ever Seen

These women aren't playing!

Nobody can relax in this clip from Tuesday's new Total Divas, despite the fact that Ronda Rousey, Nattie Neidhart and Sonya Deville are sweatpants levels of off-the-clock. There's a pool table in this room, so we shouldn't be surprised to see their hangout heat up in record time. After laying a few ground rules, the trio goes head-to-head during a recreational tournament so competitive, we almost forgot it's a game.

"I can't just play a game of anything without having winning in mind," Sonya admits. And, man, is she in like-minded company.

"Let's put a wager on every game then," Ronda suggests, before naming her price. "The winner gets to chop the loser. Five chops," the athlete grins (she came up with these terms awfully quick, no?), but her opponents are wincing prematurely so she lowers the stakes a few notches.

"One chop," Rousey amends, and that sounds like more than enough. As Nattie explains, "chopping" is a lot like getting whacked in the chest. "Getting chopped hurts," she tells the camera, which is very, very easy to believe.