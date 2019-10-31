Go Inside Dwayne Johnson's $9.5 Million Georgia Estate

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 12:16 PM

Dwayne Johnson has a new home.

According to TMZ, The Rock purchased a home in Georgia earlier this month. The mega mansion is 14,791 square feet and has eight bedrooms. So, there's plenty of room for all of the actor's family and friends.

The French country manor also has several luxurious features. Take the living room, for instance. The space offers gorgeous walnut floors, a stunning stone fireplace, beautiful ceiling beams and a classy chandelier. The area then flows into the kitchen, which features charming wood cabinets, a massive island and high-end appliances.

But that's not all. There's also a beautiful library with built-in bookshelves and a fireplace. So whether, the Jungle Cruise star needs to review a script or check his emails, he has a place to go. In addition, there are several bathrooms, including one with its own fireplace and giant tub. Still not impressed? There's also a magnificent wine cellar.

Watch

Dwayne Johnson Is Married! 7 Things to Know About His New Wife

However, the real retreat is the outdoor space. The home sits on 46.3 acres and is the ultimate oasis. Not only does it have its own pool and pool house, but there's also a riding arena and equestrian facility.

In addition, there's a historic farm house and exquisite landscaped gardens.

So, how much did this estate cost? According to multiple listings, it sold for $9,495,000.

Welcome home, Dwayne!

