Channel Your Inner '90s With Nike x Olivia Kim's Nordstrom Collection

Nordstrom has a Halloween treat for us: renowned footwear brand Nike has teamed up with fashion insider Olivia Kim on a '90s inspired collection called "No Cover", which consists of limited-edition, one-of-a-kind redesigns of classic Nike shoes, apparel, and accessories. Kim brought ultra-cool zebra print and highlighter-bright colors to this throwback line that will turn heads, stop traffic, and start a fashion frenzy amongst shoe and street style lovers.

If you're trying to elevate your shoe game, unfortunately, the collection's entire shoe stock has SOLD OUT. But if you're looking to add some vibrant, nostalgic and playful pieces to your wardrobe—all the while being sporty—the collection also includes bold sweatshirts with Betty Boop, on-trend dresses, fashion-forward fanny packs, and next level beanies that will channel your inner '90s nostalgia. Our favorite? This faux fur belt bag.

Here are seven of our favorites from the collection below.