What's the Secret to a Happy 90 Day Fiancé Relationship? The Couples Tell All

A new season of 90 Day Fiancé means new couples for viewers to watch and obsess over.

The seventh season premieres on Sunday, Nov. 3 with seven new couples racing against time to walk down the aisle before time runs out on the K-1 visa. And with six seasons of couples, plus couples from spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, there are many in the 90 Day extended family to dole out advice for these new reality stars.

Ahead of the season seven premiere, E! News asked 90 Day veterans and the stars of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk to share advice for Tania and Syngin, Robert and Anny, Michael and Juliana, Emily and Sasha, Blake and Jasmin, Anna and Mursel, and Mike and Natalie.

See what they had to say below and meet the new couples.