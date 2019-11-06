From Khloe Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen, See the Best Dressed Stars From Last Year's People's Choice Awards

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 6:00 AM
There is no doubt that stars know to bring the wow factor to the E! People's Choice Awards.
Last year, A-listers made heads turn in gorgeous gowns and fun mini dresses and we are expecting the same when the nominees walk the red carpet at this weekend's PCAs.
Khloe Kardashian was a standout at last year's show when she rocked a white strapless gown with a high slit. She completed the look with glittering hoops and her signature half-up, half-down hairdo. Her sister, Kim Kardashian also stunned in a sheer vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress.
We couldn't get over Chrissy Teigen's incredible PCAs look. She kept it fun and flirty in a sparkling patterned mini dress from Zuhair Murad for her appearance at one of Hollywood's biggest nights.
Shay Mitchell was equally stunning in a two-toned gown when arriving at last year's show. We love that she opted for a sleek, low ponytail for the People's Choice Awards.
They weren't the only celebrities who brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet. Check all the best looks from last year's show below and don't miss the 2019 People's Choice Awards airing live this Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks angelic in a white gown with a high slit and nude heels.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The star is gorgeous in a forest green floor-length dress with black pumps and a chic bob hairstyle.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
For an awing look on the red carpet, Chrissy opted for a mini dress with pink, green, black and cream embroidery from Zuhair Murad.
Article continues below
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bodycon dresses just reached a new level, thanks to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her sheer, vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress from What Goes Around Comes Around.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The star kept it simple with a form-fitting LBD, then added a sparkling black pumps to make a statement at the award ceremony.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The actress opts for a red and black corset with a reversed heart-shaped neckline, paired with black pants.
Article continues below
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The former Pretty Little Liars star wore an eye-catching two-toned dress on the red carpet with a sleek, low ponytail.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The comedian looks lovely in a black bodysuit with a patterned coat.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The star dazzles in a cerulean dress with gold sequins and matching thigh-high boots.
Article continues below
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The Black Panther actress is bold and beautiful in a colorful skirt with feathers.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The actress stuns a midi dress with a black and white print and yellow accents.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The This Is Us star dons a three-toned dress with an ombre effect from Georges Chakra, and pairs it to silver heels, a black clutch and chandelier earrings.
Article continues below
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The Total Divas star revealed a two-toned top with off-the-shoulder details and cutouts and it's epic.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
The star dazzles in a gown with lots of textures, thanks to the sequins and feathers.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The actress takes pinstripes to the next level with a long-sleeve pink, red and white gown.
Article continues below
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The blogger made an impact on the red carpet carpet with sheer, embellished mermaid gown and a pale pink box-shaped purse from The Daily Edited.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The TV host brought a sultry look to the red carpet that made us take a second look. Her gown features flowing raspberry fabric with nude accents along the plunging neckline to create a whimsical fall look.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)
The beauty blogger went for bold in dress with a bright animal prints and a black and gold waist belt.
Article continues below
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The Vanderpump Rules star tried on a major trend: suiting. However, to stand out, she chose a suit with a colorful pattern.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The Australian star masters fall suiting at the award show with red oversized jacket and pants and fur-lined cuffs. To finish the look, she added a matching headband.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Colombian star stepped on to the red carpet with a look you couldn't miss. Between her larger-than-life sleeves and feathered bag, her style was epic.
Article continues below
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?