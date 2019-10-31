Kelly Clarkson Channels Hocus Pocus for a Spellbinding Performance

Kelly Clarkson put a spell on her audience.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host transformed into Winifred Sanderson for a Hocus Pocus-themed segment of "Kellyoke," where Kelly covers her favorite songs for her audience. For Thursday's Halloween episode, the singer sang the classic Halloween flick's unofficial theme song, "I Put A Spell On You."

To no one's surprise, Kelly did not mess around. Rocking a corseted purple dress and a green embroidered cloak, the American Idol alum sang a sultry, slowed-down version of the spooky song alongside her witchy backup singers, who were dressed as the other Sanderson Sisters. She even nailed the iconic witch's fiery red hair with a spot-on wig that featured some dramatic curls.

This wasn't Kelly's only performance for the day. Still in her sinister best, Kelly took the stage to perform Lindsay Stirling's "The Upside." Fortunately, Stirling was on hand to play the violin part. She joined Kelly for the performance dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things.