Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Split, End Engagement

Elder Ordonez/INFphoto.com
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp have called it quits.
After about eight years together and one year of an engagement, the celeb couple has decided to ended their relationship, E! News has learned.
"Meg ended it. It got exhausting for her to deal with," a source tells E! News. "There were too many ups and downs and it wasn't healthy. She just needed to get out and not be in that environment anymore. It's for the best and she can focus on herself for a while."
"She cares about John but it was time for her to move on," the insider adds. "She knows she made the right decision and is happy."
Us Weekly was the first to report the breakup news, citing that the You've Got Mail actress was recently spotted not wearing her engagement ring. Mellencamp popped the question in Nov. 2018, following seven years of their on-off romance.
Ryan was quick to share the exciting news with her social media followers after accepting the proposal. The star posted a photo of an illustration of the herself and the "Jack & Diane" singer shortly after making it official. "ENGAGED," she wrote. The photo is still up on her Instagram.
The longtime loves were first romantically linked in 2011 and split after three years of dating in 2014. They rekindled their romance later that year but split again in 2015. Two years later, they gave it another go and reconciled in 2017.
Both stars have been married before. Ryan was previously married to Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001, with whom she shares son Jack Quaid. For his part, Mellencamp has tied the knot three times. He was wed to Priscilla Esterline from 1970 to 1981, Victoria Granucci from 1981 to 1989 and Elaine Irwin from 1992 to 2011. The "Hurts So Good" rocker is dad to five children, one of which is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp.
Ryan and Mellencamp have yet to address their split publicly. E! News has reached out for comment.