Watch a Young Dua Lipa Fan Give the Cutest Critique of Her New Song

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 9:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Dua Lipa just gave one lucky music lover the ultimate experience.

The 24-year-old artist let an 8-year-old child named Sam be the first fan to listen to her new song "Don't Start Now." The magical moment was documented on Thursday's episode of BBC Radio 1's Breakfast show.

After listening to the new track, Sam gave the Grammy winner his full critique.

"Well, I think it's absolutely great!" he said. "I really like the tempo. It really changed. And I think, like, it was absolutely great. I think it was better than ‘Swan Song.'"

The "New Rules" star then thanked the young critic for his feedback and his honesty.

Because the song wasn't played for the rest of the show's listeners, host Greg James asked Sam to give them a teaser by clapping out the tempo and singing a few of the lyrics. Lipa helped him out a bit; however, she was impressed with his skills.

"You were so good!" she said. 

She also claimed she was "so happy" that Sam was "the first person to hear the song."

"I love it. I really like it," he assured her. "Literally, I think it's better than 'Swan Song.'"

Watch

5 Things You Didn't Know About Grammy Winner Dua Lipa

Watch the video to see the sweet moment.

Want to hear the full song like Sam did? Luckily, the wait won't be much longer. Lipa is set to release the tune on Nov. 1.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Clarifies Relationship Status After Reuniting With Ex-Boyfriend Samuel Krost

Taylor Swift, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Taylor Swift Takes a Stand Against Slut-Shaming in the Music Industry

Taylor Swift, We Can Survive concert

Taylor Swift Set to Receive Artist of the Decade Award at 2019 American Music Awards

Ariana Grande, Social House, 2019 Lollapalooza

Ariana Grande Unveils a Sneak Peek at Every Song on the Charlie’s Angels Soundtrack

Kanye West Takes "Carpool Karaoke" to the Skies

Karamo Brown Would Faint If Beyonce Sees His Performance

Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day

Billie Eilish Gives Honest Look at the Struggles of Being Alone on Tour

TAGS/ Celebrities , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.