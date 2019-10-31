Ellen DeGeneres, Savannah Guthrie and More TV Hosts Celebrate Halloween With Spooktacular Costumes

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 6:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Happy Halloween!

A few of your favorite TV hosts got into the holiday spirit on Thursday by dressing up in some spooktacular costumes.

Take Ellen DeGeneres, for instance. The 61-year-old celebrity took a cue from Cardi B's character in Hustlers and transformed into "Cardi E."

"E is for Ellen. It's also my bra size," she quipped.

Let's just say the rapper approved and even gave DeGeneres some twerking tips. 

Still, she wasn't the only one to have a little bit of fun. Per tradition, the Today hosts also dressed up. This year, they revisited popular dance moves for an "Everybody Dance" theme. For instance, Savannah Guthrie and  Carson Daly channeled Sandy and Danny from Grease and rocked out to "You're the One That I Want." Similarly, Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist drew inspiration from Dirty Dancing's Baby and Johnny and performed the iconic lift from the "Time of My Life" number.

Good Morning America also went with a dancing theme. GMA recreated Studio 44 and went with a '70s, disco lineup. For instance, Michael Strahan went as a member of The Bee Gees, and Robin Roberts went as Donna Summer.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2019

For a real treat, check out the photos below:

GMA, Halloween, 2019

ABC/GMA

Michael Strahan, Good Morning America

Stayin' Alive! The anchor threw it back to the '70s in this Bee Gees costume.

GMA, Halloween, 2019

ABC/GMA

Robin Roberts, Good Morning America

The morning show anchor looked groovy in her Donna Summer costume.

Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The comedian channeled Cardi B's character in Hustlers and dressed up as "Cardi E."

Article continues below

Today, Halloween

NBC/Today

Jenna Bush Hager & Willie Geist, Today

Nobody puts Baby in the corner. The two had the time of their lives dressing up like Baby and Johnny from Dirty Dancing. They even did the famous lift!

Today, Halloween

NBC/Today

Craig Melvin & Al Roker, Today

The two morning show stars revisited The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and did the famous "Carlton" dance.

Today, Halloween

NBC/Today

Savannah Guthrie & Carson Daly, Today

Sandy and Danny, is that you? The dynamic duo rocked out to the popular Grease hit "You're the One That I Want."

Article continues below

Today, Halloween

NBC/Today

Sheinelle Jones, Today

Jones drew inspiration from Janet Jackson and performed a show-stopping routine.

Today, Halloween

NBC/Today

Hoda Kotb, Today

The morning show anchor took a cue from John Travolta and went as Tony from Saturday Night Fever.

We can't wait until next year!

Trending Stories

Latest News

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" 26 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Pink, MTV Video Music Awards 2017, Show

Celebrate PCAs People's Champion Pink With Her Best Live Performances That Were Just Like Fire

Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU

Benson's Brother Returns to Law and Order: SVU, Is Trouble Far Behind?

Jason Momoa, Fendi Scrunchi, 2019 Oscars

You Need to See Jason Momoa's Epic Elvis Presley Halloween Costume

Cardi B, The Ellen DeGeneres Show Halloween 2019

Cardi B Teams Up With Ellen DeGeneres' Cardi E for Halloween Twerk Session

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively Hilariously Trolls Ryan Reynolds for Having "No Chill"

Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke Reveals Game of Thrones Co-Star Responsible for Coffee Cup-Gate

TAGS/ Halloween , Celebrities , Ellen DeGeneres , Hoda Kotb , Savannah Guthrie , , Al Roker , Kelly Ripa , Ryan Seacrest , Robin Roberts , Michael Strahan , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.