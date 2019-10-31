Ellen DeGeneres, Savannah Guthrie and More TV Hosts Celebrate Halloween With Spooktacular Costumes

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 6:23 AM
Happy Halloween!
A few of your favorite TV hosts got into the holiday spirit on Thursday by dressing up in some spooktacular costumes.
Take Ellen DeGeneres, for instance. The 61-year-old celebrity took a cue from Cardi B's character in Hustlers and transformed into "Cardi E."
"E is for Ellen. It's also my bra size," she quipped.
Let's just say the rapper approved and even gave DeGeneres some twerking tips.
Still, she wasn't the only one to have a little bit of fun. Per tradition, the Today hosts also dressed up. This year, they revisited popular dance moves for an "Everybody Dance" theme. For instance, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly channeled Sandy and Danny from Grease and rocked out to "You're the One That I Want." Similarly, Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist drew inspiration from Dirty Dancing's Baby and Johnny and performed the iconic lift from the "Time of My Life" number.
Good Morning America also went with a dancing theme. GMA recreated Studio 44 and went with a '70s, disco lineup. For instance, Michael Strahan went as a member of The Bee Gees, and Robin Roberts went as Donna Summer.
For a real treat, check out the photos below:
ABC/GMA
Stayin' Alive! The anchor threw it back to the '70s in this Bee Gees costume.
ABC/GMA
The morning show anchor looked groovy in her Donna Summer costume.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
The comedian channeled Cardi B's character in Hustlers and dressed up as "Cardi E."
Article continues below
NBC/Today
Nobody puts Baby in the corner. The two had the time of their lives dressing up like Baby and Johnny from Dirty Dancing. They even did the famous lift!
NBC/Today
The two morning show stars revisited The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and did the famous "Carlton" dance.
NBC/Today
Sandy and Danny, is that you? The dynamic duo rocked out to the popular Grease hit "You're the One That I Want."
Article continues below
NBC/Today
Jones drew inspiration from Janet Jackson and performed a show-stopping routine.
NBC/Today
The morning show anchor took a cue from John Travolta and went as Tony from Saturday Night Fever.
We can't wait until next year!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?