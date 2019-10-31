Blake Lively Hilariously Trolls Ryan Reynolds for Having "No Chill"

A couple that trolls together, stays together.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love to troll each other on social media by posting candid photographs of one another. And on Wednesday, Blake took things up a notch by pointing out that her husband has "no chill" when it comes to his gin brand Aviation Gin

Ryan shared an infographic from drink experts VinePair, ranking the best celebrity spirits. Aviation Gin landed at the top of the list and the dad of three was quick to celebrate the victory. This just happened to coincide with Dwayne Johnson's Teremana Tequila debut, which Ryan made sure to mention.

"On the day of @therock's much anticipated Teremana Tequila launch, I'd like to congratulate myself for winning @vinepair's best tasting celebrity alcohol brand. See ya next year, DJ... Love, @aviationgin #Flex," he wrote on Instagram.

Ever the good sport, Dwayne congratulated Ryan in the comments section "#1!!!," he wrote, along with some emojis. "Congrats brother #tereaviationmana." 

Watch

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Pregnant Wife Blake Lively on Her 32nd Birthday

Still reveling in his success, Ryan reposted the list on his Instagram stories—three times. He even drew arrows to point to his ranking, even though it was pretty obvious where he was. 

Seeing that things were getting out of hand, Blake stepped in.

Blake Lively, Instagram Stories

Instagram

"My husband has no chill," she wrote on her Instagram Story, showing her followers that Ryan didn't waste any time to point out his brand's ranking. "…Literally 37 mins later."

She also shared a screenshot from the Aviation Gin Instagram, which posted VinePair's original article and review of the brand. She sarcastically wrote, "…In case you missed it?"

Ryan has responded to Blake yet, but know it's going to be good!

