Charli XCX Speaks Out Over ''Abusive'' Meet and Greet Interactions With Fans

Charli XCX is here to make her fans' dreams come true and if that means posing with a mom's ashes or signing a douche, she will do it.

But, in a not so shocking twist, it appears people are a bit disturbed by the demands that fans are placing on the musician. Across all social media platforms, people began to call-out the aforementioned fans for their actions. But one think-piece sparked major buzz about the situation when the writer claimed fans' "invasive, ridiculous request[s]" make Charli "a prop for their own clout."

And Charli understands why some people would be a bit unnerved by the fan encounter. In a new interview she says that she was, of course, shocked by the request, but that she lets her fans "get away with a lot." Plus, she says she loves "Twitter culture" and the cheeky responses her photo with the ashes garnered.