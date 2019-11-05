Carmella Skips Ronda Rousey's Cabin Trip to Hang With Her Boyfriend—& Then Lies About Her Whereabouts!

Sorry, Ronda Rousey!

In this clip from Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, Carmella reveals she "ditched" Rousey's cabin trip to spend time with boyfriend Corey Graves.

"I'm not at the cabin because I ditched my friends to hang out with my boyfriend. I'm that girl! I did that," Carmella explains in a confessional. "Of course, I want to hang out with Ronda, I haven't really had the opportunity to get to know her that well. But, at the same time, I never get to see my boyfriend."

However, Carmella has yet to inform Ronda and her other Total Divas co-stars that she's skipping out on the girls' trip. This is made abundantly clear when Nattie Neidhart calls Carmella about her whereabouts.

"Whatcha up to?" Neidhart asks over the phone.

"I'm at home," Carmella awkwardly reveals.

Rather than fess up, the 32-year-old wrestler concocts a story about missing her flight and being stuck in Florida.