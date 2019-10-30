Selena Gomez Clarifies Relationship Status After Reuniting With Ex-Boyfriend Samuel Krost

Nothing to see here!

Selena Gomez is single but not so ready to mingle, and she wants the world to know it. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer was recently spotted with ex Samuel Krost, which had the internet wondering if she may be spoken for. However, Selena took to Instagram on Wednesday to shut down any speculation of a reconciliation, and confirm that she is in fact waiting for the perfect timing.

Selena has been busy promoting her new music in New York, but stopped her busy schedule to grab a bit to eat with her ex. While the internet jumped to conclusions about her relationship status, the singer took to her Instagram stories to shutdown all the buzz.

"I'm not dating anyone," she wrote. "I've been single for two years. I'm on God's timing not mine." Selena has been very open about her relationship status as of late, and she recently revealed that she's in a great place and ready for love when love is ready for her.