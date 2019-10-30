Taylor Swift Takes a Stand Against Slut-Shaming in the Music Industry

It's time to focus more on records and less on relationships.

As Taylor Swift continues to celebrate the success of her record-breaking album Lover, the Grammy winner is opening up about some of the sexism she faced early on in her career.

While chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, Taylor recalled a period where people were "reducing me" because of her relationship status.

"When I was 23 and people were just kind of reducing me to, like, kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I'd sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft," the "ME!" singer explained. "It's a way to take a woman who's doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things and in a way, it's figuring out how to completely minimize that skill by taking something that everyone in their darkest, darkest moments loves to do, which is just to slut-shame."