Ciara and Russell Wilson's Beyoncé and Jay-Z Halloween Costumes Are Flawless

Ciara and Russell Wilson go ape sh*t channeling their inner Beyoncé and Jay-Z ahead of Halloween 2019.

We've been seeing some of the most creative and over-the-top celebrity Halloween costumes since last weekend but it's safe to say, this one takes the cake as one of our most favorite thus far.

The "Goodies" singer and Seattle Seahawks quarterback went to great lengths for this year's costume taking up the ultimate challenge of dressing up as the iconic power couple Bey and Jay-Z.

Ciara and Russell took to social media earlier this morning to share photos and videos of them recreating the musical power couple's "Ape Sh*t" music video. The two recreated one specific scene from the video—the one where Bey and Jay-Z are seen standing in front of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" at the Louvre Museum in Paris. But in case you didn't notice—instead of the Mona Lisa—the Wilsons are standing in front of a portrait of the former President of the United States Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas... Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween," Ciara captioned one of her Instagram posts.