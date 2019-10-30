Ian Somerhalder's New Vampire Show Looks Pretty Creepy

Once a vampire, always a vampire...adjacent person.

Ian Somerhalder is returning to the world of the undead in a new show, which he's also executive producing, called V Wars. Netflix released some first look pics today, and Somerhalder took to Instagram to implore his fans to check it out.

"It's been an insane day for me already," he said. "We're delivering the show to Netflix...my producing partner and I and our amazing team are delivering a show in full to Netflix. It's my first time as a producer delivering something like this. But I hope you like it. I put my heart and my soul into this show. It's been over a year of my life. It's put me in the hospital! But it's been an incredible journey, so please watch, and let me know what you think."