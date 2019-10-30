All the Details on Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty's $1 Million Wedding Rings

If Nicki Minaj needs help remembering these moments for life, she has a sparkling reminder on her ring finger. 

Just over a week ago, the Grammy nominee took fans by surprise when she announced on Instagram she had wed her boyfriend of a year, Kenneth Petty. While the rapper shared few details about the milestone occasion other than their wedding date, Oct. 21, Minaj has now unveiled the new diamonds they are sporting on their ring fingers. In photos of the star and her man dressed up as Bride of Chucky characters Chucky and Tiffany, the two donned their new jewelry and gave credit to jewelers Rafaello & Co.

"Congrats to the King and Queen, We wish you both lots of love and happiness together. Thank you for trusting us with designing and making these very special pieces for you both," the company wrote on Instagram, sharing an up-close look at the sparkling jewels for the bride and groom. 

So, what kind of ring is Nicki wearing around in honor of her nuptials? A 17 carat one!

According to the company, Minaj's ring features a 17 carat radiant-cut center stone while Petty's band is made up of marquee-shaped diamonds. As a sweet touch, the rings, which the groom helped design with Rafaello & Co., have "Barbie and Ken" inscribed on the inside, a nod to the nicknames she has often called them. 

Fit for music royalty, the glitzy rings are valued at $1.1 million in total, per the jewelers.  

As for the new wife and husband's romance, Rafaello & Co. owner Gabriel Jacobs is vouching for them. 

"I've known Nicki a long time and they are definitely in love," he told E! News. "It's no bulls$!t."

—Reporting by Taylor Bryant

 

