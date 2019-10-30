Think Bright & Bundle Up: Shop Winter Accessories

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Confronting the change in weather as the temperature drops is one thing, but tackling winter fashion is quite another. It seems year after year the colder months come up with little to no time to get our swag game in order so we repeat last season's coats, ankle booties, and oversized sweaters. Not this year! One way to dress up your winter rut is with some new mix-and-matchable winter accessories!

Think outside the box! From bright cashmere-kissed graphic sweaters—from fan favorite brands Kier & J and Halogen—to bold scarves and mittens—from whimsical heavy hitters Anthropologie—to on-trend leopard print Uggs, there's a little bit of flair for every one to sprinkle into your daily winter wear. The more colorful, the better! Our favorite? These fashionable and functional Sofia Cashmere tech gloves with pom poms

Here are nine of our favorites below.

Read

Be Winter Ready With These 7 H&M Layered Essentials

Kier & J Love Cashmere Pullover

Spread a message of love wearing a soft and cozy cashmere pullover. Also available in gray, teal, fuchsia, and navy.

Winter Accessories
$246
$100 Nordstrom Rack
Sofia Cashmere Wool Cashmere Genuine Fur Glove With Touch Tech

Fashion meets functionality with these cashmere gray gloves with touch tech. Also available in black

Winter Accessories
$125
$50 Nordstrom Rack
Marcella Colorblocked Scarf

Cozy and voluminous, this colorblocked scarf is ideal for bundling up before venturing outside during the colder months. Also available in black/white.

Winter Accessories
$58 Anthropologie
UGG Cozette Slippers

Showcase your wild side with these cozy leopard print Ugg slippers. Dress them up or down with these faux leather leggings.

Winter Accessories
$90 Anthropologie
Kier & J Thunder & Lightening Cashmere Pullover

A thunder and lightning graphic adds fun detail to a soft cashmere pullover sweater. Also available in navy, plum, and black

Winter Accessories
$238
$100 Nordstrom Rack
Sherpa Infinity Scarf

This luxe sherpa scarf is ideal for tucking into a jacket on chilly days. Also available in yellow and lime green

Winter Accessories
$58 Anthropologie
Metallic Faux Fur Mittens

Cuffed with soft faux fur, these glimmering mittens add a festive feel to snowy days. Add a fun wool coat and get the season bright.

Winter Accessories
$48 Anthropologie
Halogen Colorblock Cashmere Poncho

Ultra soft cashmere constructs this chic colorblock printed poncho, perfect for a crisp day. Would pair oh-so-nicely with these mock turtleneck sweaters.

 

Winter Accessories
$149
$75 Nordstrom Rack
Trina Turk Amazing Maze Throw Blanket

Jaunty poms trim a soft, scene-stealing throw blanket patterned in a swirling maze of vibrant color-pop stripes. Add a bright throw pillow and may your Netflix-and-chill sesh commence!

Winter Accessories
$50
$23 Nordstrom Rack

Check out our coziest fall items to snuggle up with and our Advent calendar must-haves!

