Think Bright & Bundle Up: Shop Winter Accessories

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 12:44 PM
Confronting the change in weather as the temperature drops is one thing, but tackling winter fashion is quite another. It seems year after year the colder months come up with little to no time to get our swag game in order so we repeat last season's coats, ankle booties, and oversized sweaters. Not this year! One way to dress up your winter rut is with some new mix-and-matchable winter accessories!
Think outside the box! From bright cashmere-kissed graphic sweaters—from fan favorite brands Kier & J and Halogen—to bold scarves and mittens—from whimsical heavy hitters Anthropologie—to on-trend leopard print Uggs, there's a little bit of flair for every one to sprinkle into your daily winter wear. The more colorful, the better! Our favorite? These fashionable and functional Sofia Cashmere tech gloves with pom poms.
Here are nine of our favorites below.
Spread a message of love wearing a soft and cozy cashmere pullover. Also available in gray, teal, fuchsia, and navy.
Fashion meets functionality with these cashmere gray gloves with touch tech. Also available in black.
Cozy and voluminous, this colorblocked scarf is ideal for bundling up before venturing outside during the colder months. Also available in black/white.
Showcase your wild side with these cozy leopard print Ugg slippers. Dress them up or down with these faux leather leggings.
A thunder and lightning graphic adds fun detail to a soft cashmere pullover sweater. Also available in navy, plum, and black.
This luxe sherpa scarf is ideal for tucking into a jacket on chilly days. Also available in yellow and lime green.
Cuffed with soft faux fur, these glimmering mittens add a festive feel to snowy days. Add a fun wool coat and get the season bright.
Ultra soft cashmere constructs this chic colorblock printed poncho, perfect for a crisp day. Would pair oh-so-nicely with these mock turtleneck sweaters.
Jaunty poms trim a soft, scene-stealing throw blanket patterned in a swirling maze of vibrant color-pop stripes. Add a bright throw pillow and may your Netflix-and-chill sesh commence!
