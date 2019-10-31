Benson's Brother Returns to Law and Order: SVU, Is Trouble Far Behind?

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 6:00 AM
Trouble's back on Law & Order: SVU and his name is Simon.
In the above exclusive sneak peek, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her son Noah (Ryan Buggle) are enjoying a day out—Noah, teach your mom those dance moves!—when a blast from the past crosses their path. Simon (Michael Weston), Benson's brother, is back.
SVU fans know nothing great comes when Simon's back in Benson's life, from the time he was framed for rape to when he went to Captain Cragen while Darius Parker was discrediting the cops. When viewers last saw him in season 13, he was in more trouble, did some kidnapping, and had his kids taken from him. Now, in season 21's "Murdered at a Bad Address," Simon says he wants to reconnect.
"I have a nephew and you didn't tell me? Well, that's on me. I haven't exactly been in touch," he tells Benson.
Simon's back in New Jersey, working, but hasn't seen his family. Tracy took the kids and he hasn't seen her, or them, since he last saw Benson.
"I thought about asking you to help me track them down, but I always end up making more trouble for you. Look, Olivia, I just want to make it up to you. Maybe I can take you and Noah out to lunch?" he asks.
Benson, understandably, is hesitant. But Simon says he's turned over a new leaf. He's drug-free. "You're my only family. I want to get to know my nephew," he says.
Will Benson welcome her back into his life?
The Thursday, Oct. 31 episode also features the squad tackling the assault case of a teenage girl, which leads to a startling discovery. In addition to Weston, guest stars include Jamie Gray Hyder, Guillermo Diaz, Wentworth Miller and Tamara Tunie. Yep, Warner is back!
Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays, 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
