John Krasinski Shares the Secret to His 9-Year Marriage to Emily Blunt

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 5:00 PM
What's the key to a healthy relationship? Be a fan of your significant other, for starters.
John Krasinski talked to E! News recently about their marriage and revealed how he and wife and actress Emily Blunt, who share two daughters, find a healthy work-life balance for them and their family.
"I gotta say it just sort of happens organically," he said. "It's one of those things where I was a huge fan of hers before I even met her, so I continue to be a huge fan of hers in everything she does. So we're just extremely supportive, we get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff, but it's always about coming back home and being together, it's the most important thing.
Krasinski made his comments at the season two premiere of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan in New York City on Tuesday. The actor plays the title character on the Amazon series.
Krasinski has often talked about what a big fan he is of his wife, who he married in 2010. In 2018, he said on BBC's The Graham Norton Show that he told her how much he admired her when they first met.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
"I was full stalker status," Krasinski said. "I was just like, 'Hey, you want to go on a date with me?"
When asked how many times he has watched The Devil Wears Prada, one of Blunt's most popular movies, Krasinski said, "Give or take, 72."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?