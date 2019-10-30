Jim Edmonds Promises to Make His Family With Meghan King Edmonds "Right Again"

Jim Edmonds is ready to move on from his family's public scandal.

Less than one day after Meghan King Edmonds broke her silence and addressed the headlines surrounding her husband, Jim is ready to get back to private life.

"After what has been one of the most emotionally exhausting sleepless five days of my life resulting from a combination of anger, embarrassment, trying to understand, sadness to simply flat. I would like to make this statement," he shared with E! News. "The last couple years have been rough on my wife and me for many reasons. Marriage is difficult but add three small children under three, two adolescent children, two adult children, building a house and two busy, hard-working spouses and the stress of living our lives in the public eye. At times we are exhausted and feel our life has become one of distrust, kids, work, house, sleep and repeat."

Jim continued, "We both carry an extremely large load and most of our issues could have been worked out if we had made more time for us. With our busy careers and the addition of our son's medical needs, we were lacking quality time together."