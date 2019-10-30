Nicki Minaj Flashes Massive Diamond Ring After Marrying Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj has some new bling.

The 36-year-old rapper showed off her massive sparkler in an Instagram video on Wednesday. The diamond debut came about a week after she tied the knot with Kenneth Petty, who also sported a new accessory on that finger. The couple secured the rings from Rafaello and Company.

"Congrats to the King and Queen," the jeweler wrote on Instagram. "We wish you both lots of love and happiness together. Thank you for trusting us with designing and making these very special pieces for you both."

According to the company, the center stone in Minaj's ring is 17 carats and is a radiant cut. Meanwhile, Petty's ring features marquee-shaped diamonds. The accessories include personal details, too. Rafaello and Co. told E! News the insides of the rings say Barbie and Ken. While the company didn't release the prices of the pieces, it noted that both rings are valued at $1.1 million. It also revealed that Petty worked with the company to design the rings.

"I've known Nicki a long time, and they are definitely in love," Rafaello and Co. owner Gabriel Jacobs told E! News. "It's no bulls--t."