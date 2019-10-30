20 Surprising Secrets About Lizzie McGuire Revealed

Hey now, hey now...this is what dreams are made of.

Rejoice Lizzie McGuire fans, the highly anticipated Disney+ revival of your beloved series has officially started filming with Hilary Duff back in her iconic character's cute shoes.

The 32-year-old star shared the first look at the series on her Instagram, which finds Lizzie taking on the Big Apple as a 30-year-old. "Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!!" she captioned the adorable (and very fashionable) photo.

After making its debut on the Disney Channel in January 2001, Lizzie McGuire quickly became the network's most successful original series ever and turned Duff into young Hollywood's tween queen. The series ran for two seasons (in addition to a hit movie) before ending its 65-episode run in 2004...though Disney intended to keep the franchise going far much longer, with plans for another movie and two follow-up shows.

So what happened that caused Lizzie (as well as her animated alter-ego) and her BFFs Gordo (Adam Lamberg) and Miranda (Lalaine) to say goodbye to their loyal fans so early?