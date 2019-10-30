Hayden Christensen Celebrates Daughter Briar Rose's 5th Birthday at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

The Force is strong with Anakin Skywalker and his daughter at the Happiest Place on Earth!

Hayden Christensen, who played the Jedi who became Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, recently brought his and ex-girlfriend Rachel Bilson's daughter Briar Rose to Disneyland in Anaheim, California to celebrate her fifth birthday. Inside the resort, they toured the theme park's new extension, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

The little girl received a cool white lightsaber as a gift. Hayden was photographed posing inside the replica of the Millennium Falcon.

The family has a special connection to Disney: Briar Rose is named after the adopted name of Princess Aurora in Disney's Sleeping Beauty.

"There's a Disney reference there, I suppose," Hayden said in an interview on Hallmark Channel's Home and Family a few years ago, according to Glamour. "The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel—we both love Disney—but Rachel especially was very keen on the name."