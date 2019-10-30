Paris Hilton's Collection of Juicy Couture Tracksuits Is Even More Impressive Than You Thought

Nearly two decades ago, Paris Hilton helped make the Juicy Couture tracksuit hot—and now we know the extent of her love for the look.

It's hard not to instantly remember the socialite and mogul donning one of the colorful velour sets when you think of the early 2000s. According to a new interview with The Guardian, the star's affinity for the iconic look has still not waned all these years later.

"My everyday wear is very comfortable. I love Juicy Couture's velour tracksuits," she told the newspaper. As for the scope of her tracksuit collection, Hilton estimated, "I probably own 100 of them in every color." *Cue jaw drop*

Nowadays, the 38-year-old star turns to the matching hoodie and pants for a downtime look. "That's my uniform when I'm chilling at home or going to the beach—anything that doesn't involve a red carpet," she told the newspaper.