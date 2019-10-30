Aaron Paul Is Totally Taking "Yeah, Bitch!" to the Bank

Jesse Pinkman lives on in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story, and so does his iconic "Yeah, bitch!"

During Tuesday night's Conan, Aaron Paul shared the story of how his character's famous catchphrase had to be improvised into the franchise's first movie—and joked about how he can milk the line for the rest of time.

"It was not in there," Paul told Conan O'Brien. It's hard to believe that show creator Vince Gilligan wouldn't find a way to slide the fandom's favorite line into the spin-off film, but alas, it wasn't in the script.

"I gave my first improvised, 'Yeah, bitch!'" Paul explained. "I never improved a bitch in the history of Breaking Bad. Every single bitch you saw on screen was scripted. It was a scripted bitch. But I read El Camino, and I didn't notice the first time around, but I think maybe third or fourth time I read it I was like, 'Wait, there's no bitch in here.'"