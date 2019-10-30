Looks Like Lizzie McGuire Is Staying True to What Hilary Duff Promised Fans

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 7:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Hilary Duff once sang, "Let the rain fall down and wake my dreams," and she did just that while filming the first day of Lizzie McGuire for Disney+.

From the looks the first photo from the start of production, the Lizzie McGuire revival sequel series is staying true to exactly what it said it would be. The new Lizzie McGuire picks up with the titular character about to turn 30. She has her dream job as an assistant to a New York City decorator, a dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment, but this is Lizzie McGuire, things aren't always as they seem. Just look at that giant alpaca stuff animal.

Photos

Lizzie McGuire Cast: Then and Now

"It's obviously going to be funny and it's a comedy, but she was there for everyone in their pre-teens," Duff told E! News after the show was announced. "She was their best friend, and I would love to try to embody that for her in her 30s and going through those challenges."

Look for Lizzie to have the support of her loving family—Hallie Todd, Robert Caradine and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire—and her animated 13-year-old alter-ego.

"We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces," Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing for Disney+, said in a statement. "With Terri at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it's our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family."

Original series creator Terri Minsky is back as showrunner and executive producer. Duff and Rachel Winter will also serve as executive producers. Ranada Shepard is the co-executive producer.

"I think there's a lot of pressure involved with pleasing the fans that are so opinionated, which I love so much, and I have similar strong opinions on where people ended up, what got her to New York, who's still in her life and who isn't, her job, her personal journey," Duff teased about the series.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Zendaya, Birthday Feature

Inside Zendaya's Euphoric Year

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Knows She's Super Thirsty in This Sneak Peek

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Praise Morning Shows After Filming Their New Series

Game of Thrones Finale

The Other Game of Thrones Prequel Is Dead, But House of the Dragon Is Officially a Go

Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Praise Morning TV

The Morning Show

Apple TV+, Disney+ and More: Your Guide to All of the New and Current Streaming Services

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days - Benjamin and Akinyi

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples: Who's Still Together After Season 3?

TAGS/ Hilary Duff , Disney , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.