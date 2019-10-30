Ellen DeGeneres Distracted Halsey From a Scare by Bringing Up Boyfriend Evan Peters

Ellen DeGeneresfound something scarier than her usual talk show tricks for Halsey.

The "Graveyard" songstress paid a visit to the comedian's daytime talk show set, where DeGeneres is known to hilariously prank her guests in a variety of ways, including having people in costume jump out of a table between the two show chairs. It's a move the team has perfected, catching virtually every celebrity guest off guard no matter how many times they've suffered the scare before.

But, for Halsey, she had already been cleverly distracted by DeGeneres when she brought up a photo of the performer and her new beau at the AHS 100th Episode Celebration over the weekend, which doubled as the couple's red carpet debut. The pair dressed up as another famous Hollywood couple, Cher and Sonny Bono.

"And who's Sonny?" DeGeneres inquired about the picture, shown on a screen behind them.

"It's, uh, Evan Peters," Halsey answered shyly. Cue someone popping out of the side table!