Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Son Miles Has an Adorable Swiffer Obsession

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 5:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Miles Stephens, Chrissy Teigen Instagram 2019

Instagram

Kids love the simple things. Take Miles Stephens, for example. He doesn't need extravagant toys to have fun. All he needs is a good Swiffer!

Mama Chrissy Teigen shared the absolute sweetest photo of her 17-month-old son on Instagram on Tuesday night, showing off his obsession with the cleaning product. "Not an ad but he will find this thing ANYWHERE we go and if you take it away he will freak the f*@k out," she captioned the shot.

The photo shows little Miles sporting overalls, a bandana and flip-flops, while holding a Swiffer twice his size and a look on his face that can only be described as, "What?"

As for the shoes, don't come for them. "Don't make fun of his flops," Chrissy warned in a follow-up comment. "He loves them." Like we said, kids love the simple things!

Fans and friends of the famous family alike are now flooding the post with comments gushing over how cute Miles is.

Watch

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cute Kids Steal Vanity Fair Cover

"May I have your baby in my house please," supermodel Irina Shayk, who is mom to her and Bradley Cooper's 2-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, said.

"He is absolutely adorable!!" one fan wrote. As said another, "You and John made an adorable little human." An adorable little human who is now a Vanity Fair cover star!

On Monday, Chrissy, Miles, Luna Stephens and John Legend were revealed to be the outlet's December issue stars. Labelled as "the first family we deserve" on the cover, the happy family of four look as glamorous as ever while chilling in what appears to be their backyard. Miles is trying to crawl out of his dad's arms in the shot, presumably on a mission to find the nearest Swiffer.

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Savannah Chrisley x Rampage

5 Must-Have Items From Savannah Chrisley's Rampage Collection

Brittany Furlan, True Hollywood Story 105

Vine Star Brittany Furlan Explains How Fame Changed Her ''Whole Life'' on True Hollywood Story

Reese Witherspoon, Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Reese Witherspoon Proves She's the Coolest Mom While Hitting "The Woah"

John Witherspoon

John Witherspoon Dead at 77: Regina King, Ice Cube and More Stars Pay Tribute

Patricia, Botched 414

OMG Look At Her Butt! A Roundup of Botched's Biggest Behinds

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Documents Car Crash Recovery in Emotional Video After Near-Fatal Accident

Jennifer Aniston, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jennifer Aniston Knows She Made "Noises" with Her Friends Reunion Comments

TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Instagram , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.