Hannah Brown Reflects on "Really Defeating" Dancing With the Stars Experience in Candid Post

This Dancing With the Stars contestant is all about being honest and transparent.

During the Monday, Oct. 28, Halloween episode of DWTS, Hannah Brown had to fight back her tears after she received some particularly harsh critique and low scores.

After the former Bachelorette contestant was told by judges that her performance was "lacking" and that she seemed "disconnected from the movements," she took to social media to open up about the whole experience thus far.

The 25-year-old shared on Instagram being on DWTS "has been harder than [she] could have ever imagined."

When she first agreed to be on the show—alongside partner Alan Bersten—Brown thought it "would be a fun way to channel all [her] energy after a whirlwind experience as the Bachelorette." She was hopeful that, as she wrote on her Instagram caption, "the confidence I gained this year to take pride in the woman I have become would have the opportunity to shine, and I'd feel that reboot in my spirit after it took a bit of a beating after my Bachelorette season."

However, being on DWTS has proved to be a lot more difficult and overwhelming than she expected.