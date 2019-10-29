15 Spooky Secrets About the Saw Franchise

"I want to play a game."

It's been 15 years since two men woke up in an old bathroom and a diabolical plan set forth by an iconic serial killer known as Jigsaw got underway.

On October 29, 2004, Saw, from the minds of director James Wan and screenwriter Leigh Wannell, came out of nowhere to scare the bejeezus out of audiences to the tune of $103.9 million worldwide on a shoestring budget of around $1 million. Inspired by The Blair Witch Project, Wan and Wannell's creation would be the genesis of a horror film franchise that not only far surpass its inspiration, but just about every other franchise out there. With six consecutive sequels released every October until Saw 3D in 2010, the franchise pulled off something no other franchise, horror or otherwise, had ever done, surpassing Police Academy's six consecutive total films from 1984-89.

Not only that, but the games began again with the release of 2017's Jigsaw, bringing the franchise's global box office receipts to a staggering $976 million. And that will only grow when The Organ Donor, a ninth installment starring and based on a story idea from, inexplicably, comedian Chris Rock, arrives in theaters on May 15, 2020.