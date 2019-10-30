Josh Duhamel x Lolë's New Athleisure Line Is Perfect For Being Outdoorsy and Stylish

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Struggling to find activewear that keeps up with your risk-taking lifestyle? Or maybe you're just scouring the internet to find something for the outdoor junkie in your life? Enter actor, equity investor, part owner and ambassador Josh Duhamel whom just launched an athleisure line with Canadian brand Lolë.
In his own words, Josh says about the ready-for-anything line, "I like to be able to pack things that I can wear for many occasions, especially if I'm traveling. I'm not trying to set any major trends, but I want to try to wear things that I feel comfortable in." From fitted sweatpants to padded shirts and colorful beanies, this line is for the go-getter in your life that doesn't want to compromise style or functionality.
You'll be able to efficiently pack for travel, take on the outdoors, or just stay warm while being on-trend. All things we can get behind!
Here are five of our favorites below.
Hot Mama! 9 Flattering Looks From Danielle Brooks x Universal Standard's Maternity Clothing Line
Stay seriously comfortable and casually stylish in this handsome hoodie that's modern and eco-friendly. Also available in black and camo.
This versatile jacket will pair with just about anything in your wardrobe while keeping you warm and stylish. It also packs neatly into a travel bag so you can carry it (and wear it) anywhere.
On the streets or on the slopes, top off any outfit with this classic, easy-to-wear beanie. Also available in navy, black, and gray.
A versatile classic that loves (and thrives in) the great outdoors. This jacket boasts lightweight warmth with fast-drying, four-way stretch for ease of movement during high-intensity activities.
Shop the entire Josh Duhamel x Lolë's outdoor line at lolelife.com!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?