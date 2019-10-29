Ariana Grande Unveils a Sneak Peek at Every Song on the Charlie’s Angels Soundtrack

New music from our favorite pop songstress Ariana Grande? Yes, please!

Just a little over two weeks before the highly anticipated Charlie's Angels premiere, the Grammy-award winning artist is teasing us with music from the original motion picture soundtrack.

"The @CharliesAngels soundtrack teaser is now live on youtube! check it out and let us know what track you're most excited for @Savan_Kotecha @ElizabethBanks," Grande tweeted.

The official YouTube teaser includes music from our very own pop songstress with a total of five songs including "Bad To You" featuring Normani and Nicki Minaj, "Don't Call Me Angel" featuring Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey and a solo track titled "How I Look On You."

Other artists featured on the soundtrack include artists like Anitta, Danielle Bradbery, a Gigamesh remix of Donna Summer's "Bad Girls," Jack Elliot and Allyn Ferguson with the "Charlie's Angels" theme song and many more.

The soundtrack was co-executive produced by Grande, Savan Kotecha and Scooter Braun.