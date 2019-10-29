Taylor Swift Is Having the Most Purr-fect National Cat Day

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 2:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift, Cats, Pets

Instagram

Happy National Cat Day!

In celebration of the cat-loving occasion, Taylor Swift has taken to social media to post a sweet tribute to Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, her three furry friends. Alongside a black-and-white photo of Swift and her cat Olivia, the 29-year-old star told her fans to hold their cats close today.

"Hug your cat today. Or don't, if your cat hates hugs," T.Swift captioned the cute picture. "But anyway. Happy #NationalCatDay from me, Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin."

Swift, who is set to play Bombalurina in the upcoming live-action Cats remake, also shared a series of photos and videos of her three cats to her Instagram Story. In one image, Swift shared a throwback photo with her youngest cat, Benjamin.

"Think about the place where you first met me," Swift wrote alongside the photo, referencing her "Getaway Car" lyrics.

Swift and Benjamin first met on the set of her "ME!" music video, and it was love at first sight for the Grammy winner, who ended up adopting him.

Watch

Celebrity Pets of Taylor Swift, Maluma & More

T.Swift confirmed the cat in the music video was indeed a new member of her family in an Instagram post in April.

Alongside a selfie with Benjamin, Swift wrote, "And then there were three…"

In honor of the special day, let's take a look back at all of Swift's cutest cat photos over the years! See below for the purr-fect pics!

Taylor Swift, Cats, Pets

Instagram

Love at First Sight

T.Swift used lyrics from "Getaway Car" alongside a throwback photo of her and Benjamin. The duo first "met" on the set of her "ME!" music video, and the singer decided to adopt the kitten.

Taylor Swift, Cats, Pets

Instagram

Strike a Pose

"IT'S CAT DAY LETS DO THIS," Swift captioned the cute photo of Olivia.

Taylor Swift, Cats, Pets

Instagram

Model Cat

In this gorgeous snap, Swift asked her youngest cat, "Benjamin why are you a model."

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Cats, Pets

Instagram

Hold Me Close

"Hug your cat today," Swift wrote to her fans. "Or don't, if your cat hates hugs. But anyway. Happy #NationalCatDay from me, Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin."

Taylor Swift, Cat

Instagram

"And Then There Were Three"

T.Swift confirmed she has a new member of her family in this sweet Instagram post.

Taylor Swift, Cat

Instagram

Heart Eyes

The Grammy winner shared an adorable moment with Benjamin.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Christmas

Instagram

"Purry Christmas"

Season's greetings! The singer wished her fans a "purry Christmas" with this cute post.

Taylor Swift, Meredith, Cat

Instagram

Selfie Time

Swift took a selfie with Meredith, named after Ellen Pompeo's Grey's Anatomy character, ahead of her Manchester concert in June 2018.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Benson, Instagram

Instagram

Introducing Olivia Benson

Back in June 2014, Swift introduced her followers to her new cat, Olivia Benson. T.Swift actually named her cat after Mariska Hargitay's Law & Order: SVU character.

Article continues below

Olivia Benson, Taylor Swift, Mariska Hargitay Instagram

Instagram

Olivia Benson Meets Olivia Benson

A year later, Hargitay met Olivia backstage at one of Swift's Philadelphia concerts during her 1989 World Tour.

"This is Olivia Benson meeting Olivia Benson," Swift said in a video at the time. "Things are going well so far."

Pet Week, Taylor Swift, Olivia Benson, Meredith, Instagram, Cats

Instagram

So Sweet

Olivia and Meredith got cozy in this adorable snap.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Benson, Instagram

Instagram

Olivia vs. Moon Man

In this hilarious picture, Olivia can be seen inspecting Mariska's trophy from the MTV Video Music Awards. The cast of T.Swift's "Bad Blood" music video all took home awards for the visual at the 2015 ceremony.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Olivia Benson

Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com

NYC With Mom

T.Swift stepped out with Olivia in New York City in Sept. 2014.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Shia Labeouf

Shia LaBeouf Reveals the Darker Side of Disney Stardom and How it Contributed to His PTSD

Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Silence Amid Jim's Cheating Scandal

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Welcome Their Fourth Child, a Baby Boy

Jigsaw, Saw

15 Spooky Secrets About the Saw Franchise

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Birthday

Ciara and Russell Wilson's Kids Will Have You Stepping Up Your Halloween Game

Gabrielle Union, Fashion Police Widget

Gabrielle Union Finally Shares the Secret to Her Ageless Beauty on Her 47th Birthday

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days - Benjamin and Akinyi

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples: Who's Still Together After Season 3?

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Pets , Animals , VG , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.