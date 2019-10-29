Taylor Swift Is Having the Most Purr-fect National Cat Day

Instagram
Happy National Cat Day!
In celebration of the cat-loving occasion, Taylor Swift has taken to social media to post a sweet tribute to Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, her three furry friends. Alongside a black-and-white photo of Swift and her cat Olivia, the 29-year-old star told her fans to hold their cats close today.
"Hug your cat today. Or don't, if your cat hates hugs," T.Swift captioned the cute picture. "But anyway. Happy #NationalCatDay from me, Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin."
Swift, who is set to play Bombalurina in the upcoming live-action Cats remake, also shared a series of photos and videos of her three cats to her Instagram Story. In one image, Swift shared a throwback photo with her youngest cat, Benjamin.
"Think about the place where you first met me," Swift wrote alongside the photo, referencing her "Getaway Car" lyrics.
Swift and Benjamin first met on the set of her "ME!" music video, and it was love at first sight for the Grammy winner, who ended up adopting him.
T.Swift confirmed the cat in the music video was indeed a new member of her family in an Instagram post in April.
Alongside a selfie with Benjamin, Swift wrote, "And then there were three…"
In honor of the special day, let's take a look back at all of Swift's cutest cat photos over the years! See below for the purr-fect pics!
Strike a Pose
"IT'S CAT DAY LETS DO THIS," Swift captioned the cute photo of Olivia.
Model Cat
In this gorgeous snap, Swift asked her youngest cat, "Benjamin why are you a model."
Heart Eyes
The Grammy winner shared an adorable moment with Benjamin.
"Purry Christmas"
Season's greetings! The singer wished her fans a "purry Christmas" with this cute post.
Selfie Time
Swift took a selfie with Meredith, named after Ellen Pompeo's Grey's Anatomy character, ahead of her Manchester concert in June 2018.
Introducing Olivia Benson
Back in June 2014, Swift introduced her followers to her new cat, Olivia Benson. T.Swift actually named her cat after Mariska Hargitay's Law & Order: SVU character.
Olivia Benson Meets Olivia Benson
A year later, Hargitay met Olivia backstage at one of Swift's Philadelphia concerts during her 1989 World Tour.
"This is Olivia Benson meeting Olivia Benson," Swift said in a video at the time. "Things are going well so far."
So Sweet
Olivia and Meredith got cozy in this adorable snap.
Olivia vs. Moon Man
In this hilarious picture, Olivia can be seen inspecting Mariska's trophy from the MTV Video Music Awards. The cast of T.Swift's "Bad Blood" music video all took home awards for the visual at the 2015 ceremony.
Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com
NYC With Mom
T.Swift stepped out with Olivia in New York City in Sept. 2014.