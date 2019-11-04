40 Fascinating Facts About People's Icon Winner Jennifer Aniston

Sygma via Getty Images

1. Aniston was born on February 11, 1969 in Sherman Oaks, Calif., to actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow. Her godfather is also actor, Telly Savalas, one of her father's best friends. Her family's original last name was Anastassakis, but it was changed after they immigrated to the United States from Greece.

2. In a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston revealed her struggles with dyslexia, which she was diagnosed with in her early 20s after struggling in school. "I thought I wasn't smart. I just couldn't retain anything," she said.

3. Aniston opened up about her experience being bullied throughout middle school in an intimate chat with friend Molly McNearney in 2018.

"I was one of those kids who got sort of bullied, and I don't know why," Aniston said in her InStyle profile. "I was one of the kids who the others would decide to make fun of. It was an odd period of time during fifth, sixth, seventh grades. I was a little on the chubby side, so I was just that kid."

4. Long before she was one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, Aniston once had a much less glamorous job as a kid. "I made my allowance as a kid cleaning toilets. I'm actually pretty good at it," Aniston told Parade in 2009. "I struggled for a while, but I was happy with my life whether I was making this amount of money, or that amount of money. I always enjoyed where I was working."

And before landing the role that would make her a household name, Aniston worked as a waitress.

"I dropped more than one Alpine burger in customers' laps, and you just do not want all of that Swiss cheese and mushrooms in your pants," she told Marie Claire. "I wasn't a good waitress, but I was told that I was very nice and charming, so people liked me anyway."