Tim McGraw Reveals the Body Comment That Led to His 40-Pound Weight Loss

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 1:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tim McGraw, Men's Health Magazine

Arturo Olmos for Men’s Health

A little sweat is good for the swole... err, soul!

At least, that's how Tim McGraw feels after whipping himself into shape and losing 40 pounds. Speaking to Men's Health, the 52-year-old country legend opened up about his weight-loss, body transformation and the person who kick-started his fitness journey with one comment.

"I don't really get tired of training," he told the publication about his intense 90-minute workout that he created himself. "There's such a feeling of accomplishment that comes from the feeling of being my age and still being at the top of my game."

He later shared, "This workout is my meditation. It frees things up in your head so you can get the trash out for a little while."

In fact, his exercise routine is not only good for his health, but he explained it's helped his vocal chords. "I use my whole body to sing—my legs, my butt. And having more control over those things makes my voice stronger."

Watch

Tim McGraw Talks Recording New Song With Wife Faith Hill

When he's finished with his workout—which entails a yoga flow that he calls Infinity, squats that he's named Cheyennes and the sumo-stance squats that strengthen his legs are dubbed Beyoncés—he feels more than accomplished. 

McGraw's head is clear and free of the stress when he's done exercising, and he likes it that way. "This workout is my meditation," he explained. "It frees things up in your head so you can get the trash out for a little while."

Tim McGraw, Men's Health Magazine

Arturo Olmos for Men’s Health

However, when he wants to indulge in his favorite meal, he'll put in the "extra work" for it. "A cheeseburger is my all-time favorite," the country icon confessed. "Now I try to earn it, and I'll do a little extra work."

So what inspired the 52-year-old star's fitness journey? Well, it was his daughter Gracie McGraw who ignited the fire in him. According to Men's Health, Tim realized he'd lost control of his fitness when he starred in the 2008 dramedy, Four Christmases.

At the time, he was at 215 pounds, and his daughter noticed he looked "big on the screen."

"I got out of it for a while," he expressed. "I was in the prime of my career, and I wasn't capitalizing on it." He slowly began walking in the morning, then increased that to a 20-minute run and now he's at the point where he's designed his own workout routine!

For the country singer, he credits fitness for "improving" almost everything in his life.

"Focusing on my physical health hasn't just made my body healthier, it's made me healthier at every level," he recently shared on Instagram. "Moving daily and exercising regularly was a pebble that set off a ripple effect, improving the way I eat, sleep, relate to others, and show up both personally and professionally. It made me a better person to be around."

All in all, the 52-year-old star is loving his health and lifestyle journey, so much so that he recently built a wellness brand, TRUMAV.

When it comes to McGraw's new chapter, we like it, we love and we want some more of it!

Trending Stories

Latest News
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days - Benjamin and Akinyi

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples: Who's Still Together After Season 3?

Donald Trump, Halloween 2019

The Internet Can't Stop Talking About President Donald Trump's Trick-or-Treating Fail

Taylor Swift, Cat

Taylor Swift Is Having the Most Purr-fect National Cat Day

The Flash

The Flash Tries to Cure Cancer In New Sneak Peek

Stumptown

Stumptown Sneak Peek: Hoffman Tries to Get Dex to Spy on Grey (It Doesn't Work)

Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter Remembers Late Wife Beth Chapman on Her 52nd Birthday

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Here's Where Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Really Stands

TAGS/ Tim McGraw , Celebrities , Diet And Fitness , Fitness , , , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.