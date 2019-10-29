Tim McGraw Reveals the Body Comment That Led to His 40-Pound Weight Loss

A little sweat is good for the swole... err, soul!

At least, that's how Tim McGraw feels after whipping himself into shape and losing 40 pounds. Speaking to Men's Health, the 52-year-old country legend opened up about his weight-loss, body transformation and the person who kick-started his fitness journey with one comment.

"I don't really get tired of training," he told the publication about his intense 90-minute workout that he created himself. "There's such a feeling of accomplishment that comes from the feeling of being my age and still being at the top of my game."

He later shared, "This workout is my meditation. It frees things up in your head so you can get the trash out for a little while."

In fact, his exercise routine is not only good for his health, but he explained it's helped his vocal chords. "I use my whole body to sing—my legs, my butt. And having more control over those things makes my voice stronger."