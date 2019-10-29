Dog the Bounty Hunter Remembers Late Wife Beth Chapman on Her 52nd Birthday

Today would have been Beth Chapman's 52nd birthday.

The TV star died on June 26, following a battle with throat cancer. Beth's cancer had returned in November 2018, after being cancer-free for more than a year. She was 51.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," husband Dog the Bounty Hunter tweeted at the time, confirming his wife's passing. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Dog and Beth, who had been together for 16 years before marrying in 2006, were by each other's side until the end.

After his wife's passing, Dog has continued to honor his late wife time and time again. During an emotional speech at Beth's memorial service in July, Dog — whose real name is Duane Chapman — recounted their happiest moments together.

"I cannot believe that she's gone," Dog said during the emotional speech. "This is not possible. I want to wake up from a dream."

Today, he remembers his late wife on her 52nd birthday. Dog took to social media to repost two Instagram posts about his wife, taking a walk down memory lane.